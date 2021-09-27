Fairfax County virtual learning options begin; Montgomery County may update quarantine policy

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says quarantined students in Fairfax County will have the option to monitor their classes as they are happening in real-time.

Alnwick says the number of quarantined students has dropped from this time last week and remains very low.

She says students will be able to access classes to watch and listen – but not participate. Teachers will plan for interactive check-ins several times each week.

Alnwick says some parents want more extensive and interactive remote learning for quarantined students – or a change in policy that result in fewer students sent into quarantine.

In Montgomery County, Alnwick says a protocol aimed to reduce students in quarantine by increasing testing is being considered.