Fairfax County teacher, coach suspended after charged with sexual solicitation of minor

Fairfax County Public Schools’ Superintendent confirms that a Langley High School football coach and teacher has been suspended after being arrested. David Clay Murray, 48, is facing charges in Maryland: five counts of sexual solicitation with a minor.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says on August 1st, one of their detectives was performing an online investigation posing as a 15-year-old girl. The department claims Murray started communicating through a cell phone messaging app and that the detective informed Murray several times that he was speaking with a 15-year-old.

Still, Maryland officials claim that did not stop him, saying Murray allegedly continued to solicit "numerous sex acts."

The Frederick Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant. Online court information shows Fairfax County Police arrested Murray on Friday, August 9th, and was arraigned on Monday.

David Clay Murray (Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office)

He now has to be extradited to Maryland within 10 days of being arraigned in Fairfax County, Maryland.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says Murray was listed online as Langley High School’s varsity head football coach.

A FCPS spokesperson says she’s also listed as teaching Business and Information Technology at the school.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid sent this letter to the school community on Monday: