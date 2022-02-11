Fairfax County tallies third homicide of the year; 23-year-old woman charged

A 39-year-old man died Thursday night in a shooting that occurred in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police Department officers say around 8:12 p.m. they responded to a report of a man who was shot in the upper body in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive.

Community members called 911 after they heard a man and a woman arguing outside – followed by a single gunshot. Authorities say a woman was seen running from the scene.

Officers found Johnny Lee Robinson III, of Leesburg, Virginia, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Fairfax County police along with officers from the Fairfax City Police Department and a helicopter immediately began canvassing the area.

During the search, officers found a suitcase as well as a firearm believed to be related to the shooting.

Surveillance footage was obtained from the apartment complex and based on the video, detectives believed the man and woman appeared to know each other and the shooting was not a random act.

Detectives determined the man and woman left an apartment prior to the shooting. Neither resided in the apartment complex and witnesses were able to provide information about the identity of the victim and the suspect, Kaitlynn Nicole Nicholas, 23, of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Later that evening, detectives obtained a warrant for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Nicholas.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit and officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department took Nicholas into custody on Thursday afternoon.

She is currently being held in the Rockingham County Regional Jail without bond.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, this is the third homicide of the year in Fairfax County.