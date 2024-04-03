3 additional suspects identified in Fairfax County 'street takeover'

Fairfax County police have announced three arrests in connection to a weekend meet-up of reckless drivers that left an officer injured and a cruiser damaged.

Police say the "street takeover" happened in a parking lot in the 6600 block of Electronic Drive in Springfield around 3 a.m. Sunday.

An officer on patrol saw several vehicles pull into the parking lot and a large group of individuals were seen driving recklessly and doing donuts.

After seeing the officer, a large group of individuals surrounded her cruiser. At least one person tried to remove the license plate from the vehicle while others acted disorderly.

The group stopped the officer from moving in any direction and they jumped on her cruiser and continuously banged on the windows. Photos show at least one man hanging outside of a vehicle with a rifle in hand.

Dozens of officers responded from across the county to assist and the mob of drivers and participants began to disperse.

Police were able to make one arrest immediately following the incident. Carlos A Matinez Jr., 18, was charged with reckless driving after he drove down the wrong side of the road and crashed into a cruiser. He was released on a summons.

One driver hit an officer with their car and then fled from the scene. They sustained minor injuries. Another officer found the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated, but ultimately ended without an arrest.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The suspect in that incident has been identified as Ronal Urrea-Hernandez, 18. Arrest warrants have been obtained for felony hit and run, speed to elude, and no operator's license but Urrea-Hernandez has not yet been taken into custody.

Investigators have also obtained arrest warrants for 20-year-old Dylan Heckard, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He is wanted for abduction, assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and wearing a mask in public.

Detectives have also identified a 17-year-old Arlington man who will be charged with disorderly conduct and abduction for jumping on the police cruiser and preventing her from leaving.