Fairfax County search-and-rescue dog dies after long illness

Phayu, a Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team canine, has died, officials with the department announced Thursday.

Officials say Phayu was an eight-year veteran of the department and died after a long illness.

During his time with the team, Phayu was deployed including to earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal, and to hurricanes in the Bahamas and the U.S.

