Fairfax County school bus catches on fire

Fairfax County officials are on the scene of a school bus fire on Fairfax County Parkway.

Officials arrived on the scene of southbound Fairfax County Parkway at Fox Mill Road. According to officials, the driver exited the bus prior to police arriving on the scene.

Officials say the bus was unoccupied, and the fire was put out. No word on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

This is a developing story.