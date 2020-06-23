Fairfax County school board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield

The Fairfax County Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to rename Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield.

FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports the school board is considering the following names to replace the now former “Robert E. Lee” High School: Rep. John Lewis, President Barack Obama, Mildred Loving, Cezar Chavez, Legacy, and Central Springfield.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The renaming process had been delayed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in light of recent social justice demonstrations nationwide, it began to move quickly following an emotional public hearing held on Monday night in which many students spoke out demanding that the name of the Confederate general be removed from their school.

Some who testified Monday said they felt ashamed attending a school named for Gen. Lee, who led the Confederate Army during the Civil War.

Advertisement

However, not everyone agreed. Several people said they wanted to keep the name – citing concerns over political correctness, and others questioning the costs involved in re-branding when resources and funds are limited.

A public hearing will be held on July 15. The board will officially vote on the new name on July 23.