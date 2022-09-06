Fairfax County School Board candidates leave race after laughing at student with autism

Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting.

The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both left the race after their reaction to the student drew strong disapproval from parents online. Jackson told ABC 7News that he was no longer a school board candidate.

Lundquist-Arora wrote in a post on the Independent Women's Network website that she was withdrawing because her laughter at the student had drawn too much harassment.

Lundquist-Arora and Jackson told the Post in statements that they were sorry for laughing at the student.

