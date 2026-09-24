Flock cameras were the focus of a congressional subcommittee hearing Wednesday, and Thursday they return to the agenda, this time in Fairfax County.

The Brief School board takes up motion to ban Flock cameras on school property Civil liberty and privacy concerns have grown as more entities adopt Flock cameras Board members expected to vote Thursday with action items closer to 9 p.m.



The school board is taking up a motion to ban the cameras on school property.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that Flock cameras are not currently used on FCPS property. The proposal appears to be a proactive move introduced by School Board Vice Chairman Kyle McDaniel and supported by member Sandy Anderson.

Civil liberty and privacy concerns have grown as more entities adopt Flock cameras. "Flock" is a nickname derived from the company that makes the devices, which are formally known as automated license plate readers, or ALPRs.

The cameras capture license plates and other real‑time information, including date, time and location, which is then stored in a database.

Fairfax County Police have credited Flock cameras with helping recover multiple stolen vehicles. More recently, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to pause installation of any new Flock cameras until an October review, citing broader concerns about the technology.

The FCPS agenda notes that the motion would not prohibit or restrict the installation or use of speed cameras or school bus stop‑arm cameras.

School board members are expected to vote on the matter Thursday. The meeting begins at 4 p.m., though action items are not expected to start until closer to 9 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fairfax County Public Schools to vote on banning Flock cameras on school grounds