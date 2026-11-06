Maryland’s proposed changes to native reptile, amphibian regulations could impact some pet owners

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The Brief The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is considering changes to its reptile and native amphibian regulations. Those who legally possess native species could qualify for a permit to maintain possession of their pet. Public feedback on the proposal must be submitted by Nov. 27.



Maryland is considering changes to its native reptile and amphibian regulations that could potentially impact some pet owners and prevent the collection of certain animals.

What we know:

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the regulation changes would prohibit the collection of diamondback terrapins and box turtles and would limit the possession, breeding, sale and trade of most native snakes and frogs. The regulations would only apply to amphibians and reptiles that are native to Maryland.

The proposed changes were prompted by conservation concerns, including disease transmission, collection pressure and illegal trade. The regulations were last updated in 2016.

Individuals who legally possess native species under existing regulations could qualify for a free permit to maintain possession of their pets. Educational facilities and animal rescue organizations would also continue to be eligible for Captive Reptile and Amphibian Permits to retain possession of these animals.

The draft regulations were developed with advice from wildlife veterinarians, scientific studies and law enforcement assessments. The DNR is seeking public feedback to help finalize the proposal.

Comments must be submitted by Nov. 27 by phone at 410-260-8540; by fax to 410-260-8596; or in writing to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service.