Fairfax County Public School students return to classroom amid nationwide COVID-19 surge

Fairfax County Public Schools returned to a five day a week in-person learning schedule Monday as students returned to the classroom amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

School officials are requiring masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, inside FCPS buildings and on buses.

By late October, the school system says all FCPS employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to routine negative tests.

Officials say if there is a coronavirus exposure in school - affected families will be notified and contact tracing and quarantine procedures will be put into place. School officials also say plans are in place if temporary closures are necessary.

School officials also say bus delays can be expected due to a shortage in bus drivers.

Full back-to-school guidelines can be found online.