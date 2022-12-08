Fairfax County Police to release body-camera footage from in-custody death

Fairfax County Police will release body-camera footage on Thursday from an in-custody death in the Franconia District.

The footage will be from a Nov. 10 incident. On Nov. 11, FCPD issued a press release saying a man in police custody had passed away while being taken to the hospital.

FOX 5 previously reported that police had responded to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield on Nov. 10 for a man acting disorderly and running into traffic. Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, was placed into handcuffs to prevent him from running back into traffic, according to police.

An ambulance then took Murray to a nearby hospital. Police say, while the ambulance was en route, Murray suffered a medical emergency. They did not specify the nature of the emergency.

Murray was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

In the Nov. 11 press release, Chief Kevin Davis directed the release of the body camera footage and audio recordings.

FCPD has not confirmed the body-camera footage being released on Thursday is connected to this incident.