Fairfax County police searching for suspect accused in at least 20 car break-ins

A string of 20 car break-ins spanning months is under investigation in Fairfax County and police believe the same suspect is responsible for all of them.

What we know:

The first reported incident was actually back on Jan. 5 at 5:40 a.m. on Westbranch Drive and Westpark Drive.

While police were investigating, they found eight more cars had been broken into, with three of them reporting missing items and now police are asking for your help.

The suspect can be seen in these pictures wearing a black and dark green hoodie that detectives were able to gather by tracking stolen credit cards. He has used them at convenience stores on two separate occasions, Feb. 9 and April 6.

In all, Fairfax County police list 20 known break-ins they say he is responsible for.

Local perspective:

Neighbor Eric Shell says he thinks the area is being targeted because many of its residents appear well off.

"It’s a pretty wealthy area, a lot of high income. You see a lot of nice cars around here, a lot of exotic cars around here so it makes sense," Shell said.

Those who live in the area say they’ll be more vigilant about where they park and what’s surrounding them.

"Makes you just, generally, maybe more cautious in a community, especially as a woman in this community but also I think that it’s also like knowledge. I am new to this area. I don’t know where to and where not to park, so it’s access to public information where safe," said Isobel Downey.

The last reported break-in was on April 6 where five cars were targeted. Police say it's possible the suspect could also be tied to additional cases beyond these 20 incidents.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect or these break-ins should contact Fairfax County police.