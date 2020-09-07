Fairfax County Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

article

Police in Fairfax County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Genisis Hernandez was last seen Monday at around 8 a.m. in the 3300 block of Glenmore Dr in Bailey's.

Genisis is described as 5-feet-tall and around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue tank top and blue leggings.

If you have any information on Genisis's whereabouts, call FCPD at 703-691-2131.