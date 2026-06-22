Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax County police search for suspect in attempted abduction of woman

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated June 22, 2026 6:38 AM EDT Published June 22, 2026 5:56 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Detectives are searching for a suspect in the attempted abduction of a woman.
    • The incident was reported on the 8000 block of Braddock Road in Annandale.
    • Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives are searching for a suspect involved in the attempted abduction of a woman in Fairfax County.

The incident was reported Sunday in the 8000 block of Braddock Road in Annandale.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white T‑shirt with a design or writing on the back, and dark pants. Police say he was clean‑shaven.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fairfax County Police Department.

NewsFairfax CountyVirginia Crime