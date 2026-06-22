Fairfax County police search for suspect in attempted abduction of woman
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives are searching for a suspect involved in the attempted abduction of a woman in Fairfax County.
The incident was reported Sunday in the 8000 block of Braddock Road in Annandale.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white T‑shirt with a design or writing on the back, and dark pants. Police say he was clean‑shaven.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fairfax County Police Department.