Fairfax County police investigating deadly Clifton stabbing

Fairfax County police are investigating after a deadly stabbing in Clifton on Tuesday.

Police say they found the victim after they responded to the incident in the 13000 block of Compton Road.

They say a "person of interest" is in custody, but they’ve declined to identify that person, or say what charges they

They’ve since closed off the road between Ivakota Road and Clifton Forest Drive.

