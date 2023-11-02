K9s are vital to helping solve crime. That’s why the Fairfax County Police Department is training some new furry officers.

It’s week 3 of 14 at K9 school in Chantilly, and the focus is obedience and agility.

Lieutenant Greg Cox and his K9 Knox have been partners in crime since 2020 – looking out for each other in dangerous situations. They've created a special bond.

"I think the first thing you have to do is love dogs. And I do that," Lt. Cox told FOX 5. "It’s great coming to work every day with probably your best friend and getting to go out on all the exciting calls, and really, it’s catching bad people and getting criminals off the streets."

The pair is one of 15 K9 teams with the Fairfax County Police Department.

Master police officer Brad Weeks is part of the canine unit and has two dogs.

Juneau – the bloodhound, and Dozer – the patrol dog.

Right now, even more dogs are in training.

They’re currently learning how to jump, crawl, and even obey the commands – like heel, down, and sit – from their handler.

The skills these dogs acquire, such as hard work, cooperation, and tenacity, help the agency in a variety of different situations.

Fairfax County's furry officers: A Look inside K9 training school

From searching for evidence, tracking down suspects, and even finding drugs, the K9 teams are well-equipped before they hit the streets.

"They’re dogs, but they’re police dogs, and they serve a critical role in the department," Lt. Cox explained. "I don’t think people quite understand the ability they have with their nose and their sense of hearing. And how they assist us in day-to-day operations. This dog’s always looking out for me especially when he’s on a serious call, and it’s just nice to know he’s by my side."

The Fairfax County Police Department does K9 training every few years depending on vacancies in the unit and the age of the dog. K9s typically retire around the age of 10 years old.