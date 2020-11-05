Fairfax County police chief Roessler retiring, effective February 2021
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police chief Edwin Roessler Jr. is retiring effective February 2021, the department announced on Thursday.
Roessler has been a member of Virginia’s largest police department for over 30 years.
Hired as a recruit in 1989, he was appointed chief in 2013.
The chief is credited with a number of changes in the department over the years, including:
- Increased transparency
- Implementation of a body-worn camera program
- Establishment of a Civilian Review Panel and Independent Police Auditor’s office
- Significant modifications to use of force policies, including de-escalation, duty to intervene, prohibition of choke holds, crisis intervention training and diversion programs
- Enhancing diversity recruitment
A new chief has not yet been announced.