Fairfax County police chief Roessler retiring, effective February 2021

Fairfax County police chief Edwin Roessler Jr. is retiring effective February 2021, the department announced on Thursday.

Roessler has been a member of Virginia’s largest police department for over 30 years.

Hired as a recruit in 1989, he was appointed chief in 2013.

The chief is credited with a number of changes in the department over the years, including:

- Increased transparency

- Implementation of a body-worn camera program

- Establishment of a Civilian Review Panel and Independent Police Auditor’s office

- Significant modifications to use of force policies, including de-escalation, duty to intervene, prohibition of choke holds, crisis intervention training and diversion programs

- Enhancing diversity recruitment

A new chief has not yet been announced.

