Fairfax County parents encouraged to drive students amid bus shortage

Fairfax County Public Schools is asking parents to pick up and drop off their students as they deal with a worsening shortage of bus drivers.

With school starting on Monday, Aug. 23, school officials are asking any parents who are able to either drive or walk their students to and from school.

They say due to the driver shortage, there could be delays for students in the mornings and afternoons.

Last week, Fairfax County Public Schools sent a notice to families who rely on their bus system telling them, it is very likely that changes to their child’s bus-stop time "will occur, due to the national and regional bus driver shortage."

If you do choose to bring your child to school, you are asked to update their transportation status through the school.

FCPS says they are continuing their efforts to find and hire new drivers.

They are providing a signing bonus of $2,000 for new bus drivers who meet eligibility requirements and complete the new driver employment criteria.

"You may have heard that FCPS, along with many other school districts nationwide, is experiencing a bus driver shortage," the school wrote in a statement. "As a result, there may be delays impacting bus routes across FCPS starting Monday, 8/23. If you can walk with or drive your child (and perhaps a neighbor’s), please do. Also, we ask that you update your transportation status through your school, if you choose to not have your child take the bus. We are continuing efforts to recruit and hire drivers. In the interim, please accept our apology for the inconvenience. Thank you."