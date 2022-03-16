Fairfax County officials to release body camera video from police-involved minivan shooting

The Fairfax County Police Department will release body-worn camera footage and a 911 call from a police-involved shooting where an armed gunman who was living in a minivan parked on a residential Fairfax County street was shot.

Police say officers responded to the 8300 block of Fitt Court around 9 a.m. on Feb. 15 after neighbors in the area called to report a suspicious vehicle.

When a tow truck arrived, police say a man inside the minivan who was armed with a carbine-style rifle opened the side door and was seen by officers.

Police say they ordered the gunman to drop his weapon several times before an officer opened fire striking the man. According to police, the gunman, who is in his early 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital.

The press conference will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Watch it live on FOX 5.