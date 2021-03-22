Fairfax County officials looking for input on dog parks

Fairfax County already boasts 13 dog parks – but they’re considering proposals for seven more.

Now, they’re asking for the public’s input on how they can improve the services provided by the parks.

One dog owner told FOX 5 that while she and her pet love the park, they’d would appreciate lights so they can go to the park when it’s darker out.

To learn more about the study – or to contribute your input – click here.

