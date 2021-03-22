Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax County officials looking for input on dog parks

Fairfax County
There are 13 dog parks in Fairfax County, but officials are hoping to get some input from residents regarding how they can improve their services.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County already boasts 13 dog parks – but they’re considering proposals for seven more.

Now, they’re asking for the public’s input on how they can improve the services provided by the parks.

One dog owner told FOX 5 that while she and her pet love the park, they’d would appreciate lights so they can go to the park when it’s darker out.

To learn more about the study – or to contribute your input – click here.
 