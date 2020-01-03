Fairfax County music teacher charged with inappropriately touching young student, police say

A Fairfax County music teacher was arrested and charged following allegations that he inappropriately touched a young student, authorities say.

Officers say 56-year-old Jun Hou of Vienna faces aggravated sexual battery charges. The charges stem from an investigation that began last September when a juvenile disclosed being inappropriately touched by the teacher.

Jun Hou (Fairfax County Police Department)

Hou operates Jun Hou Classic Music on Lee Highway where he teaches private music lessons, primarily to children. He has also held summer music camps in his studio.

Hou was arrested on Monday, December 23 and was released on December 30 after posting $10,000 bond.

Detectives are asking anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Hou to contact them at 703-246-7800.