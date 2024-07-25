Fairfax County murder suspect is in US illegally, ICE says

One of the suspects accused of murdering a man and leaving his body near a popular walking trail in Oakton is in the country illegally, according to ICE.

Authorities say Maldin Anibal Guzman is a 27-year-old Honduran native who entered the country unlawfully and was first apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol in November 2018, near Hidalgo, Texas.

Following his arrest, Guzman-Videz was issued a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

On July 15, 2019, a Houston immigration judge ordered Guzman-Videz's removal to Honduras. Despite this, Guzman-Videz remained in the U.S. and continued to encounter legal troubles.

Fairfax County police arrested him on March 17, 2023, charging him with malicious assault, malicious wounding, and several other offenses, including entering a building at night with intent to commit larceny. He was arrested again on June 28, 2023, for additional malicious wounding charges.

Between October 27, 2022, and June 28, 2023, the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE lodged multiple immigration detainers against Guzman-Videz with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. However, the detention center did not honor these detainers and released Guzman-Videz.

Related article

The Fairfax County Circuit Court convicted Guzman-Videz on July 28, 2023, for burglary-related offenses, sentencing him to 364 days in prison. He was convicted again on February 21, 2024, of assault and sentenced to 11 months in prison.

On July 22, 2024, ERO Washington, D.C. lodged a new immigration detainer with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. That same day, Guzman-Videz was arrested by Loudoun County police and charged with malicious wounding by mob.

That incident, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said, stemmed from a simple dispute between Guzman-Videz, 45-year-old Wis Alonso Sorto-Portillo, and another man believed to be in his 20s or early 30s. Detectives reported the homicide was not gang-related.

It’s unclear what the issue was, but Chief Davis said the body had blunt force trauma and stab wounds and was discovered in the middle of Saturday afternoon near a popular walking trail near East Blake Lane Park in Oakton.

This case is still pending.