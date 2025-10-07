Fairfax County motel attack: Housekeeper escapes attempted rape

The Brief A housekeeper was attacked at a motel in Alexandria. Oscar Barrios, 46, is in custody facing multiple charges. Police used surveillance footage to identify and arrest the suspect.



Fairfax County Police have arrested a man suspected of attempting to rape a woman at her job last weekend.

Investigation at the Quality Inn motel

What we know:

The attack took place at the Quality Inn off Route One in Groveton, about four miles north of Mt. Vernon. The victim, a housekeeper, was in a room around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday when the suspect entered, hit her in the head, and attempted to assault her. She managed to escape, and the suspect fled before police arrived.

Oscar Barrios, 46, was arrested in a nearby store after detectives found images of him in the area. He is currently facing several charges, including attempted rape, abduction with intent to defile, assault and battery, and petit larceny.

Community reaction and police efforts

What they're saying:

"I think it's crazy and there's a lot of stuff going on in the world. You know what I'm saying. I'm glad that she got away, and I'm glad he got caught, and it's dangerous out here," said a local resident.

Capt. Anthony Stancampiano of the Fairfax County Police Department stated, "Surveillance cameras at the business showed the suspect coming and going from the location. So we had a general idea of who we were looking for. Once we got a clear image of the suspect, we began the process of doing a bulletin. Detectives were getting ready to pass out some flyers and located the suspect on their own, actually."

Police are urging anyone with information about Barrios or similar incidents to contact them. Barrios is being held in jail without bond.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect's motives and any potential connections to other crimes are still unclear.