Fairfax County man speaks out after armed suspect breaks into apartment

The Brief A man is accused of breaking into a Fairfax County apartment and pointing a gun at the apartment owner. The incident happened in Groveton on Saturday, Aug. 29. The apartment owner said the suspect pointed a gun and made threats before walking out.



A Northern Virginia man is speaking out after he said a burglar broke into his apartment and pointed a gun at his chest.

What we know:

The incident happened in Groveton after the suspect opened an unlocked sliding door, Fairfax County police said. He then climbed up to a balcony.

The man was seen dressed in a white shirt, backwards cap and khaki-colored shorts.

Police said he climbed up to a third-story balcony around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. Police responded to the apartment in the 3500 block of Robert E. Lee Place.

Groveton Apartment Break In

After scaling the building, the suspect entered a unit. The owner of the apartment said the suspect was shocked that someone was home.

According to the apartment owner, the suspect got spooked, pointed a gun and made threats before walking out without taking anything.

The apartment owner believes the suspect randomly chose his unit to break into.

He told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that he wants to be able to use his kitchen and cook dinner for his family without having to worry about a burglary coming in.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Fairfax County Police. A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.