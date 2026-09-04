Disruptive passenger duct-taped to plane seat as flight diverts to BWI Airport

The Brief A man was duct-taped to a plane seat after becoming disruptive during a flight. The plane was diverted to BWI Airport while on its way from Dallas to Newark. The man was taken into police custody before the flight continued on.



A disruptive passenger was duct taped to a plane seat Thursday after prompting a flight to divert to BWI Airport in Baltimore.

What we know:

An American Airlines spokesperson said the flight on Sept. 3 was diverted while on its way from Dallas, Texas, to Newark, New Jersey.

According to TMZ, the man began screaming racial and anti-gay slurs before he was restrained. Photos shared online show the man restrained against a seat with duct tape across his upper body, arms and hands.

Law enforcement officers met the aircraft and took the passenger into custody before the flight continued on to Newark.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we do not tolerate violence. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," a spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement.

It is currently unclear what charges the man may face.