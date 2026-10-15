Fairfax County to lower speed limits to 20 mph on 10 roads

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The Brief Fairfax County will lower speed limits on 10 roads across three districts. The speed limits will be reduced from 25 mph to 20 mph. Following the change, county leaders will consider reducing speed zones in other areas.



Fairfax County plans to lower speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph on 10 roads across the Dranesville, Mason, and Providence districts next week.

What we know:

The changes are part of a county pilot study evaluating the effects of reduced speeds to improve safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. County officials selected the impacted corridors by reviewing pedestrian activity, crosswalk locations, the presence of nearby schools and other factors.

The initiative follows legislation passed two years ago by the Virginia General Assembly, which granted local jurisdictions the legal authority to lower speed limits on roads in business or residential districts currently set at 25 mph.

The 10 designated road segments across the three pilot zones include:

Dranesville District

Douglas Drive from Georgetown Pike to Baron Road

Baron Road from Randolph Road to Ingleside Avenue

Ingleside Avenue from Baron Road to Dolley Madison Boulevard

Mason District

Patrick Henry Drive from Leesburg Pike to Beachway Drive

Peace Valley Lane on the west side of Justice High School

Beachway Drive from Patrick Henry Drive to Nevius Street

Nevius Street from Leesburg Pike to Beachway Drive

Blair Road from Beachway Drive to Glen Carlyn Drive

Providence District

Flagpole Lane from White Granite Drive to Borge Street

Bushman Drive from Borge Street to Blake Lane

Once these three initial pilot zones are in place, Fairfax County plans to consider implementing reduced-speed zones in additional areas.