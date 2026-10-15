Fairfax County to lower speed limits to 20 mph on 10 roads
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County plans to lower speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph on 10 roads across the Dranesville, Mason, and Providence districts next week.
What we know:
The changes are part of a county pilot study evaluating the effects of reduced speeds to improve safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. County officials selected the impacted corridors by reviewing pedestrian activity, crosswalk locations, the presence of nearby schools and other factors.
The initiative follows legislation passed two years ago by the Virginia General Assembly, which granted local jurisdictions the legal authority to lower speed limits on roads in business or residential districts currently set at 25 mph.
The 10 designated road segments across the three pilot zones include:
Dranesville District
- Douglas Drive from Georgetown Pike to Baron Road
- Baron Road from Randolph Road to Ingleside Avenue
- Ingleside Avenue from Baron Road to Dolley Madison Boulevard
Mason District
- Patrick Henry Drive from Leesburg Pike to Beachway Drive
- Peace Valley Lane on the west side of Justice High School
- Beachway Drive from Patrick Henry Drive to Nevius Street
- Nevius Street from Leesburg Pike to Beachway Drive
- Blair Road from Beachway Drive to Glen Carlyn Drive
Providence District
- Flagpole Lane from White Granite Drive to Borge Street
- Bushman Drive from Borge Street to Blake Lane
Once these three initial pilot zones are in place, Fairfax County plans to consider implementing reduced-speed zones in additional areas.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fairfax County officials.