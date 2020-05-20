Fairfax County home owner, cat rescued from house fire

Firefighters rescued one person and their cat from a house fire Sunday afternoon in the Reston area of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County rescue personnel care for a cat they saved from a burning building in Reston.

Fairfax County firefighters battle a house fire in the Reston area.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Double Eagle Court. Crews helped the home's occupant to safety from a second floor window using a neighbor's ladder. A cat was also rescued and resuscitated by emergency crews. Sadly, officials say five other cats died in the blaze.

Officials believe the fire began in electrical wiring in a ceiling light fixture in the kitchen area and described it as accidental in nature. The occupant was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and was not injured. A firefighter was transported with a minor injury.

Damage estimates total over $93,000.