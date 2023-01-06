Fairfax County daycare provider faces charges after allegedly taping 18-month-old to chair: police

Authorities in Fairfax County say a daycare provider is facing charges after she allegedly taped am 18-month-old child to a chair at a school in Herndon.

Police say 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa was arrested Wednesday and faces assault charges. She was released on an unsecure bond.

On December 8, detectives say an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy on Dulles Technology Drive reported seeing Issa restrain an 18-month-old to a chair using tape.

The employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.

Officers were notified the following day, and a warrant for assault was obtained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 703-246-7800.