Fairfax County child sex predator arrested; police believe there may be other victims

Investigators in Fairfax County say they have arrested a child sex predator and they’re looking for additional victims that the 41-year-old man may have targeted.

Fairfax County police say they received a tip on June 7 about a man’s inappropriate communication with an underage victim online.

Subsequently, the suspect was located at a location in Tysons Corner where he intended to meet and potentially engage in sexual acts with the young victim.

After thoroughly investigating and collecting corroborating evidence, detectives arrested Gerry Frank Burde of Herndon.

He was taken to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with use of communications systems to solicit a minor, attempted forcible intercourse with a victim under 13 years old, and indecent liberties with a child under 15.



Detectives believe Burde may have targeted other victims through direct contact or on platforms such as Snapchat where his username is ‘drunkslovepunch’ or the platform Whisper, where he went by the username ‘Tempo_Ex.’

Investigators add that Burde may have used other platforms as well and they are urging anyone who has possibly interacted with him to contact police at 703-246-7800.

Police remind parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to block inappropriate sites or platforms.

Children should also be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.