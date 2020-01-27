Fairfax County authorities search for missing and endangered elderly man last seen Sunday in Oakton

article

Authorities are asking for help in their search for a missing and endangered elderly man last seen in Fairfax County

Officers say 81-year-old Craig Forsgren was last seen around 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 near the 2600 block of Mattox Creek Drive in Oakton.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He is described by police as 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was driving an orange Mazda 6 with Virginia tag VVH8104. Officers say he is known to frequent the Oakton Giant Food store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.