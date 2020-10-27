Fairfax County adds 2 extra hours to vote early on Thursday and Friday

article

Officials in Fairfax County say they have added two extra hours to vote early on Thursday and Friday.

A Fairfax County spokesperson said Tuesday that this update applies to 13 early voting sites that will open at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. as usual.

Officials say the hours at the Fairfax County Government Center remain unchanged, and voting continues to be offered at this location from 8 a.m. to 7 pm. on weekdays.

The last day to vote early is Saturday, October 31 at 5 p.m.

Officials say every early voting site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be 15 locations available then.

