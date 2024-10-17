Fairfax County adds 13 voting centers as early ballots surge in Virginia

13 new voting centers have opened in Fairfax County for in-person early voting.

As of Thursday, more than 800,000 people in Virginia have either voted in person or by a mail-in ballot. Early voting in Virginia began on Sept. 20.

The McLean Governmental Center was one of the 13 sites that opened Thursday for early voting.

"We have been voting here for many years. We live very close to here, and we just walk right here. Usually, we don’t come on the first day," one voter said.

Carmen Palumbo came with her family to vote early.

"I guess immigration is a big important issue right now and student loan debt. I just graduated from law school," Palumbo said.

Estefania Eblan was one of the first in line to cast her ballot Thursday.

"I feel like it’s a lot of issues around immigration, education. Just allowing a diverse range of people to be able to live, the issues around food, and safety. There’s just so much that’s bringing me out to make sure my vote counts," Eblan said.

More than 1 million people have cast their votes early between Maryland and Virginia, combined. More than 200,000 voters in Maryland have cast their ballots via mail, with in-person early voting beginning on Oct. 24.

In DC, in-person early voting begins on Oct. 28.

Prof. Todd Belt, Director of Political Management at George Washington University, said early voting numbers used to help indicate political trends pre-pandemic. However, early voting has changed a lot, Prof. Belt said.

"There are a few analyses that are showing the gap between democrats and republicans voting early has gotten smaller, but one of the things we know about democrats is they tend to vote later than republicans," Belt said. "All of these absentee ballots haven’t been counted yet, and there’s still quite a bit of time for people to do that. We know democrats vote later in the day than republicans, so maybe the democrats are just going to catch up."

The economy remains a top issue for voters, Belt said.

"The only difference is this is the primary focus on the inflation aspect to the economy. Even though inflation has come down to 2.4%, people are still paying more. That’s the number one issue," he explained.

The following locations opened for early voting Thursday in Fairfax County:

Burke Centre Library

5935 Freds Oak Road, Burke 22015

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Centreville Regional Library

14200 St. Germain Drive, Centreville 20121

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Franconia Governmental Center

6121 Franconia Rd, Alexandria 22310

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Great Falls Library

9830 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls 22066

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Herndon Fortnightly Library

768 Center Street, Herndon 20170

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Lorton Community Center

9520 Richmond Highway, Lorton 22079

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mason Governmental Center

6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale 22003

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

McLean Governmental Center

1437 Balls Hill Rd, McLean 22101

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Jim Scott (formerly Providence) Community Center

3001 Vaden Drive, Fairfax 22031

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sully Governmental Center

4900 Stonecroft Boulevard, Chantilly 20151

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Library

7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church 22042

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library

7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church 22043

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

West Springfield Governmental Center

6140 Rolling Road, Springfield 22152

October 17 – November 2

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 27): 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.