Fairfax City Police mourn sergeant who died after suffering medical emergency while on duty

The Fairfax City Police Department is mourning the loss of a veteran sergeant who died on New Year's Eve after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

Officials say Sergeant George Moskowitz was an eight year veteran of the Fairfax City Police Department. He also had a career with the Fairfax County Police Department.

Black bunting will be draped on his patrol car at the department's headquarters in Fairfax on Wednesday in his honor.