Fairfax to add 50 speed cameras after pilot program slows traffic in school zones

The Brief

Fairfax County's speed camera pilot program has achieved significant success in reducing speeding in school zones, prompting county leaders to announce a major expansion of the initiative.

The program's primary goal is to enhance traffic safety by curbing speeding, particularly in school zones, where the safety of children and pedestrians is a top priority.

During a recent presentation to the Board of Supervisors Safety and Security Committee, officials highlighted the program's achievements, noting that the average speed decreased in nearly every test location, leading to improved safety across the county.

The expansion will take place in two phases. The first phase, set to begin in the coming months, will see the installation of 50 additional speed cameras in both school and work zones.

Where are the new Fairfax County speed camera locations?

Belvedere Elementary School

Cardinal Forest Elementary School

Chantilly High School

Edison High School

Flint Hill Elementary School/Madison High School (Shared)

Marshall High School

McLean High School

Mount Vernon HS/Riverside Elementary School (Shared)

Robinson SS/Oak View Elementary School (Shared)

Stone Middle School

Featured article

Where are the current Fairfax County school zone speed cameras located?

Chesterbrook Elementary School: Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District)

Irving Middle School: Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District)

Key Middle School: Franconia Road near the school (Franconia District) (two cameras at this location, one in each direction)

London Towne Elementary School: Stone Road near the school (Sully District)

Sleepy Hollow Elementary School: Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District)

South County Middle School: Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District) (two cameras at this location, one in each direction)

Terraset Elementary School: Soapstone Road near the school (Hunter Mill District)

West Springfield High School: Rolling Road near the school (Springfield District)

Oakton High School: Blake Lane near the school (Providence District)

What to know:

The remaining 40 cameras will be installed throughout the year, with updates on their locations posted on the county’s website.

The program will further expand in 2027, with an additional 30 cameras being added to school zones. County officials emphasized that the ultimate goal of the program is to change driver behavior, making Fairfax County a safer place for both pedestrians and drivers.

In addition to speed cameras, Fairfax County leaders announced that school bus stop arm cameras will soon be installed on select buses.

While the program has its supporters, some critics have raised concerns about privacy issues. However, county officials remain focused on the data, which they say supports the effectiveness of speed cameras in deterring dangerous driving behaviors.