FAA updating helicopter routes after deadly crash at DCA

The Federal Aviation Administration is making more changes to helicopter routes at local airports.

The changes are meant to increase safety in the aftermath of January's deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport.

Local perspective:

Travelers at Reagan National Airport are pleased with the FAA’s new announcement, telling FOX 5 they want to be able to come to Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Airport knowing that the FAA has taken steps to improve safety.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration published the updated routes chart showing permanent changes after 67 people died in the Jan. 29 midair collision between the American Airlines plane and the Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near DCA.

The changes:

Helicopter routes will remain restricted. Medical and law enforcement aircraft are not allowed on routes unless authorized by air traffic control and the FAA reduced the boundaries for aircraft in order to make flying around the D.C.-area airports safer.

The FAA says the changes will add an additional buffer between aircraft and will make more room between helicopters and airplanes going in and out of the airports.