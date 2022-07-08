FAA to give Dulles Airport $49 million for terminals and upgrades

article

The Biden administration is giving Washington Dulles International Airport $49.6 million to expand and upgrade its terminals and other facilities.

The grant money, which was approved in last year's mammoth infrastructure bill, was announced Thursday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects will help meet future demand for travel and make flying safer and more efficient.

"I don’t think anybody could look at airports across America today and say that the existing system and existing levels of funding have been adequate," Buttigieg told reporters.

Dulles is one of 85 airports selected to receive the Federal Aviation Administration grant money.

The grants announced Thursday are the first installment of $5 billion earmarked for airport projects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.