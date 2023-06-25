FAA issues ground stop for all DC-area airports due to equipment fire

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for all D.C.-area airports, officials say.

The ground stop impacts Reagan National Airport (DCA), Dulles International Airport (IAD), Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) and Richmond International Airport (RIC). This prevents takeoffs and landings, so inbound flights have been diverted, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says.

"The FAA has paused departures to D.C.-area airports while repairs to a communications system are made at Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility. The facility has switched to a backup system," the agency said in a tweet.

According to the FAA, air traffic has been impacted due to a fire at Potomac Consolidated Terminal RADAR Approach Control (TRACON).

In a statement, the FAA said:

Due to EQUIPMENT / OCL: EQUIPMENT, departure traffic destined to Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Baltimore, MD (BWI) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 7:00 pm EDT.

Due to EQUIPMENT / OCL: EQUIPMENT, departure traffic destined to Washington Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC (IAD) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 6:00 pm EDT.

Due to EQUIPMENT / OCL: EQUIPMENT, departure traffic destined to Richmond International Airport, Richmond, VA (RIC) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 7:00 pm EDT.

Due to EQUIPMENT / OCL: EQUIPMENT, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, DC (DCA). To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check "Delays by Destination".

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.