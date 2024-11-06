Georgetown Optician employee speaks out after thief steals $30K in Cartier glasses

An employee at a Georgetown Optician’s store is speaking out exclusively with FOX 5's Shomari Stone after a masked thief stole over $30,000 worth of Cartier eyeglasses in a daring midday robbery last month.

The brazen heist, which took place at Georgetown Optician on Wisconsin Avenue NW, left the employee shaken and temporarily injured from a fire extinguisher attack used to distract her.

D.C. police have released surveillance footage showing the suspect, dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt, mask, dark pants, green shoes, and dark sunglasses, entering the store around 12:30 p.m.

The video captures the moment he sprays a fire extinguisher as a distraction before smashing a glass display case with a hammer. In seconds, he fills a bag with 20 pairs of high-end Cartier prescription glasses before fleeing.

An accomplice, appearing as a lookout, is seen outside wearing tight pants, Nike sneakers, and a bucket hat.

"It happened so fast, and I couldn’t take time to process it," the employee told FOX 5. She expressed frustration at the continued targeting of local businesses. The store has faced similar thefts, with this being at least the third incident in the past two years.

"I don’t understand why they keep stealing. It’s not right. It’s really not right," she added.

The suspect reportedly left in a dark-colored car.

D.C. police are urging anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

