Nashville police, FBI, ATF conducting 'large-scale' investigation into massive Christmas morning blast

An explosion that shook downtown Nashville early Friday appears to have been "an intentional act," police said, as officers and firefighters investigated the scene with assistance from federal personnel.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the blast occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time and was connected to a vehicle in the neighborhood. Police now believe the explosion was intentional.

"This appears to have been an intentional act," the police department tweeted. "Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues." They department said they are investigating along with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"There is an incident involving an explosion," the Nashville Fire Department said in a statement reported by local Fox 17 earlier in the morning. "This is an active scene. Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department are on the scene."

Police told local reporters that they received a call of a suspicious vehicle parked near the city's AT&T building and that hazardous devices units were on their way to the vehicle when the explosion happened.

"Right now, it’s a public safety concern, to make sure everybody is accounted for and to make sure the spread of the fire doesn’t go any further," Michael Knight, a spokesman for the ATF in Nashville, told The Associated Press

Police and firefighters were quickly on the scene after the blast caused noticeable tremors in the surrounding area.

Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home. Alarms blare in the background and cries of people in great distress ring in the background. A fire is visible in the street outside. McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

"All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible," he said.

"It felt like a bomb. It was that big," he told The Associated Press.

"There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart," he said.

"The entire @WKRN studio just shook," the outlet's alert desk anchor Josh Breslow tweeted. "Anyone else in Nashville just feel any weird shaking ??"

According to social media posts, the explosion resulted in significant damage to a building that was on fire, with dozens of people evacuated.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management reportedly stated that the blast came from a parked RV that exploded.

Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope was one of those who felt the effects of the incident.

"Our house shook here in Nashville," Pope tweeted. "Just praying nobody was hurt."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.