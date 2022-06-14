Explosion, 2-alarm fire prompts evacuations at senior living facility in Prince George’s County

An early morning explosion in the kitchen area of a senior living facility in Prince George's County sparked a two-alarm fire that forced many to evacuate and others to shelter in place.

According to FOX 5's Maureen Umeh, the fire was reported around 4 a.m. at the Larkin Chase Center in the 15000 block of Health Center Drive in the Bowie area.

Umeh said fire officials confirmed the explosion and said the blast was reportedly felt miles away. Images from the scene show extensive damage to the kitchen area. Bricks and building materials could be seen scattered across the ground as emergency crews responded.

Originally one person was reported to have been transported for evaluation, but officials now say no one was hospitalized.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

