Exploring Leesburg: FOX 5 Zip Trip 2023

Zip Trip to Leesburg
Our 2023 Zip Trip summer celebration continues! The FOX 5 team's latest stop was in Leesburg. Here are the sights and sounds from week ten!
LEESBURG, Va. - Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. Today's destination: Leesburg, VA!
The FOX 5 team was at the fairgrounds in Leesburg on Friday, July 28. Here's everything you missed!
Sterling Playmakers debut Honk!
The Sterling Playmakers presents the family musical "Honk!" this weekend!
'Leesburg is the heart of Loudoun County': Visit Loudoun's Jen Sigal
Visit Loudoun's Director of Communications Jen Sigal sat down with Steve this morning during our Zip Trip in Leesburg.
Community Spotlight: Joshua's Hands
Joshua's Hands is a nonprofit organization focused on community service and education.
Win a Tesla from Avocados from Peru and Lidl!
Avocados from Peru and Lidl are teaming up at Zip Trips!
Forever Home Friday in Leesburg!
Loudoun County Animal Shelter brought some of their furry friends up for adoption to our Zip Trip in Leesburg.
Biz Beat: Muz and Rose
Elise Smith shared the mission behind her business Muz and Rose.
Fun with B Lynch Entertainment
Tucker has some fun with our friends from B Lynch Entertainment.
On the Market: Leesburg, VA
Here's some of what's on the market in Leesburg, VA.
Taste of Bilstad's Beignets
Bilstad's Beignets joined FOX 5 in Leesburg this morning.
Talk of the Town: Mayor Kelly Burk
Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk talks about what makes Leesburg special.
First Responder Friday in Leesburg
The Loudoun County Fire Department and Sheriff's Department joined the Good Day crew in Leesburg.
Taste of Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
The folks behind Jasmine Chinese and Sushi showed off their summer menu.
Hometown Hero: Todd Goldian
Todd Goldian joined FOX 5 in Leesburg for our Zip Trip this morning to discuss his work with ECHO, a nonprofit that offers lifelong support for adults with disabilities.