Experts stress the need for mental health days

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone, and you may need a mental health day.

Most people take a sick day when they actually need a mental health day, and that’s likely to continue since many employers don’t distinguish between the two.

Certified life coach and recovery mentor Adam Jablin is the creator of the Hero Project and The Hero 7.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He says he doesn’t recommend employers start allotting mental health days for employees.

"If you are going to be sincere and honest, you'll know if something is going on mentally," Jablin says. "You'll feel way too overloaded, and it is time for a timeout. Or you'll feel physical symptoms, like sickness, a cold, or the flu.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

He does believe more companies will likely recognize employees using sick days for mental health days, given the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, global unrest, and workplace stress.

Counselors warn a tell-tale sign that a mental health day is needed is irritability, failing to meet expectations and insomnia.

FOX 5 spoke with a Manassas woman who was taking a mental health day today.

"Yeah, I just quit my job because of that and switched careers because I was burnt out," she said. "I feel awesome. I'm just here having a day off with my husband, which I didn’t get to do before … I have more days off to spend with my kids and my family. That's a big deal."

Advertisement

By most accounts, the overwhelming reason behind the mental health day influx is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath including inflation, staffing shortages, work, and family obligations. Experts suggest using your mental health day to disconnect from technology, take a walk, see the sunlight, go to a restaurant and separate yourself from work.