Expensive Prada bag stolen from security guard at Lidl in DC

D.C. police say they’re searching for a man accused of stealing a designer bag from a security guard at a grocery store.

What we know:

The theft happened at a Lidl grocery store and it's rather ironic as the bag was stolen from the security guard there making sure that people don't shoplift.

He's serving the community, only to have his own property stolen here inside the grocery store.

Caught on camera :

The man in the surveillance video was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, holding a blue bag with white straps as he walked into the the Lidl grocery store in the 3100 block of 14th Street, NW, around 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5.

Police say the suspect stole a crossbody Prada bag valued at $2,500 that the security guard he says accidentally left inside a shopping cart

Dig deeper:

The security guard reported his bag was missing to D.C. police and even though the security guard was able to track the bag because his car keys were in it with an Apple air tag, the suspect and the Prada bag have not been found.

FOX 5’s Shomari Stone spoke with the security guard. He says he's going to continue to do his job, but he just wants his bag back.

D.C. police are asking anyone with information to contact them. There is a $1,000 reward for information that led to an arrest and conviction.