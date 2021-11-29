Expect very chilly temperatures in the DC region today

Monday morning will be a very chilly day in the DMV.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s, but it’s going to feel like the 20s.

The afternoon will bring lots of sunshine and very gusty winds.

Wind chill values will be in the 30s with high temperatures only climbing to the mid 40s.

The 50s return Tuesday and then a brief warming trend sends temps to the 60s on Thursday.