Expect rain in the DC area on Monday ahead of snow later in the week

You can expect rain today, ahead of the snow storms we’re expecting midweek in the D.C. area.

Monday will see heavy to steady rain accumulating up to half an inch to an inch.

You can expect snow mid-week as a winter weather watch goes into effect in areas including Baltimore, Howard County, northern Montgomery County, Loudoun County and northern Fauquier County.

Some areas north of the District could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, while the Hagerstown area could see a foot or more.

On Wednesday, we’ll see snow early, shifting to rain and sleet along I-95 as the day goes on.

The day will end with snow Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

