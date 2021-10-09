Expect clouds, scattered showers this weekend in the DC area

The clouds will rule the forecast this weekend. Temperatures will be rather mild with highs in the mid-70’s.

Expect a few scattered showers this afternoon, but a better chance for rain comes late this evening thanks to a developing area of low pressure off the Carolina coastline.

That disturbance slowly moves north early Sunday increasing the threat for rain due to onshore flow.

The National Hurricane center gives the low a 40% chance of tropical development and will investigate the system later this afternoon.

The beaches will get periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The low will finally drifts north late Sunday, but we can’t rule out a few showers over the holiday.