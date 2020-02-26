Exclusive Interview: Maryland syringe attack victim describes moment she was stabbed

Katie Peters says all she was doing was simply returning her cart back to the store—she never knew she’d be stabbed with a syringe in the process.

On February 18th police say Katie Peters was running errands at Christopher’s Fine Foods in Churchton.

Maryland syringe attack suspect tried to jab 2 other shoppers in 'absolutely chilling' case, prosecutor says

When she went to return a shopping cart inside the store 51-year-old Thomas Stemen walked passed her and stabbed her with a syringe.

“I have no clue what was in that needle. It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” says Peters.

She says she got into her car and started to feel a burning sensation.

Peters says she is currently taking medication as a precautionary measure.

Stemen is charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment and three counts of first degree assault.