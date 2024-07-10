Excessive heat cancels outdoor activities in Fairfax County

All outdoor activities have been canceled in Fairfax County due to an excessive heat warning throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

According to authorities, all outdoor activities scheduled on Fairfax County public schools’ fields and courts from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, have been canceled, including recess, extracurricular activities, team practices, recreation programs, and community use by outside groups not affiliated with FCPS.

Employees whose job function requires outdoor work, including landscaping, groundskeeping, warehousing, and general facilities are to complete the remainder of their workday indoors.