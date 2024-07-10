Expand / Collapse search

Excessive heat cancels outdoor activities in Fairfax County

By
Published  July 10, 2024 8:53am EDT
Fairfax County
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 10

Tucker Barnes has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 10

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - All outdoor activities have been canceled in Fairfax County due to an excessive heat warning throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Related

DC under excessive heat warning Wednesday, heat index temperatures could exceed 110 degrees
article

DC under excessive heat warning Wednesday, heat index temperatures could exceed 110 degrees

The sweltering heat and humidity continued across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper-90s and heat index values that could exceed 110 degrees.

According to authorities, all outdoor activities scheduled on Fairfax County public schools’ fields and courts from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, have been canceled, including recess, extracurricular activities, team practices, recreation programs, and community use by outside groups not affiliated with FCPS.

Employees whose job function requires outdoor work, including landscaping, groundskeeping, warehousing, and general facilities are to complete the remainder of their workday indoors. 