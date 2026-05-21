Trump’s DC arch design approved by US arts commission

The Brief Commission approves design for the triumphal arch at the nation’s capital. Commissioners appointed by Trump advance the 250‑foot structure despite public opposition. The arch features a Lady Liberty‑style figure, gilded eagles and gold lettering.



The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday approved the design for the triumphal arch President Donald Trump wants built at an entrance to the nation’s capital, marking a key step in the project.

The commissioners, all appointed by Trump, advanced the plan despite broad public opposition to the 250‑foot structure, one of several projects the president is pursuing alongside a White House ballroom to leave his imprint on the nation’s capital.

President Donald Trump meets with members Cabinet members and others about the proposed "Victory Arch" in the Oval Office, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

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"The building is beautiful," Chairman Rodney Mims Cook Jr. said shortly before the vote on a design that had been revised slightly since its April presentation.

The arch would rise 250 feet from its base to a torch held by a Lady Liberty‑style figure at the top. Two gilded eagles would flank the statue, though four lions originally planned for the base have been removed.

The phrases "One Nation Under God" and "Liberty and Justice for All" would appear in gold lettering on either side of the monument.

A public observation deck at the top would offer 360‑degree views of the surrounding area.

READ MORE: Arc de Trump: Proposed gateway to nation’s capital unveiled at White House

President Donald Trump shows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney a model of the proposed "Independence Arch" before their meeting in the Oval Office, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)